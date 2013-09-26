WASHINGTON, Sept 26 Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval, with conditions, to buy Agila, a unit of India's Strides Arcolab Ltd, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.

The companies will have to divest 11 generic injectable drugs as a condition of approving the deal, the FTC said.

The deal was valued at $1.6 billion when it was announced in February.