BRIEF-Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court – Court Filing
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval, with conditions, to buy Agila, a unit of India's Strides Arcolab Ltd, the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.
The companies will have to divest 11 generic injectable drugs as a condition of approving the deal, the FTC said.
The deal was valued at $1.6 billion when it was announced in February.
PARIS/DUBAI, April 10 IranAir may get its first new Boeing jetliner a year earlier than expected under a deal to take jets originally bought by cash-strapped Turkish Airlines, Iranian media and industry sources said.