BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
LONDON, Sept 14 (IFR) - EpiPen maker Mylan will not proceed with a proposed euro-denominated bond issue, according to a lead bank on the deal.
Mylan had hired Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, ING and JPM to arrange a European roadshow from September 7-9, for a potential euro benchmark multi-tranche debut.
In a message from the leads, Mylan said it will continue to monitor the euro market and "has a desire to enter the European debt capital markets at some point in the future".
The issuer is rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB-. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Robert Smith)
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent