LONDON, Sept 14 (IFR) - EpiPen maker Mylan will not proceed with a proposed euro-denominated bond issue, according to a lead bank on the deal.

Mylan had hired Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, ING and JPM to arrange a European roadshow from September 7-9, for a potential euro benchmark multi-tranche debut.

In a message from the leads, Mylan said it will continue to monitor the euro market and "has a desire to enter the European debt capital markets at some point in the future".

The issuer is rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB-. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Robert Smith)