The complex U.S. system for
drug pricing creates wide variation in what people pay for the
same prescription medications, such as Mylan NV's
EpiPen.
A Reuters review of government data found that Mylan's price
hikes on the lifesaving allergy shot have increased spending for
the U.S. Defense Department, based on its arrangements for
covering drug costs.
Here's how drug pricing works for different constituencies:
How are drug costs covered?
Many consumers get drug coverage through employers and have
different out-of-pocket expenses based on the terms of those
plans. Health insurers or employers pay part of the bill, often
receiving rebates off list price negotiated with manufacturers.
Among those without insurance, some pay full retail price,
while others get coupons from drugmakers that reduce it.
Government plans, such as the Medicare program for seniors and
Medicaid for the poor, have their own rules.
What does Medicaid pay?
Drug manufacturers by law must give Medicaid their "best
price" and cannot publicly disclose what it is. For brand name
drugs with patent protection, manufacturers pay a 23 percent
rebate off an average price that reflects all discounts and
rebates that commercial buyers get, or rebate the difference
between the average price and the lowest or "best price" to any
one buyer, excluding the military.
Drugmakers also must rebate the cost of any price increase
above inflation.
For generic drugs, drugmakers pay a rebate of 13 percent off
the average manufacturer price, and there is no inflation cap.
State Medicaid programs may negotiate supplemental rebates
with drugmakers. The rebates and the "best price" benchmarks are
confidential by law.
How much did Medicaid pay for EpiPen?
The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services said recently
that Medicaid spent $797 million from 2011 to 2015 on EpiPens,
including a generic drug rebate of 13 percent plus dispensing
fees. The program's annual spending on the device rose from $66
million to $365 million in that time, boosted by wider use and a
250 percent increase in EpiPen list prices. These figures do not
reflect rebates.
EpiPen packages an older generic drug, epinephrine, in a
patent protected easy-to-use injector. CMS has said the drug
should no longer be considered a generic. Mylan agreed this
month to pay $465 million to settle questions over whether it
should have paid Medicaid the higher rebate rate for brand name
drugs.
It is not clear whether the $797 million reflects any
supplemental rebates to state Medicaid programs. Since EpiPen
has no competitors, most states likely did not receive
additional rebates, according to Matt Salo, executive director
of the National Association Medicaid Directors.
What does the U.S. military pay for drugs?
Companies that sell brand name drugs to Medicaid must also
sell them to the military, including Department of Defense and
the Department of Veterans Affairs, which tend to pay the lowest
U.S. prices. Federal law allows the military to get an even
better price than Medicaid.
The Department of Defense pays those lower prices for drugs
dispensed at military treatment facilities and mail order
pharmacies. But, if service members, retirees or their families
fill prescriptions at retail pharmacies, the department pays
retail price.
By law, drug manufacturers must refund the difference
between the military's negotiated price for brand name drugs
paid at military facilities and the retail pharmacy price. Drugs
classified as generic, such as EpiPen, are not eligible for that
rebate.
What has the military spent on EpiPen?
The Defense Department spent a total of $57 million in
fiscal 2016, which ended Sept 30. It spent $25.9 million at
military treatment facilities, $3.3 million on mail order
prescriptions and $27.9 million on prescriptions filled through
the Tricare retail pharmacy network. The average price for a
pack of two EpiPens at a military treatment facility in fiscal
2016 was $169. At retail outlets, it paid on average $509 for
EpiPen and $528 for EpiPen Jr.
What does Veterans Affairs pay for EpiPen?
The VA is allowed to negotiate additional rebates off the
military's discounted price, which is now $183 for a two-pack.
The VA spent $11 million on EpiPens in 2015, $11.7 million
in 2014, $10.3 million in 2013 and $6.8 million in 2012. The
agency declined to detail the number of prescriptions filled or
its final price per unit. But it said both rose during the
period.
