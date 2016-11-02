(Adds letter from lawmakers about impact of EpiPen price
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Nov 2 West Virginia Attorney General
Patrick Morrisey on Wednesday blasted Mylan NV's
announced $465 million settlement with the U.S. Justice
Department over the drugmaker's classification of its lifesaving
allergy treatment EpiPen as a generic, saying the amount was
"woefully deficient."
The department has not acknowledged such a deal almost a
month after Mylan announced it, and department spokeswoman
Nicole Navas declined to comment on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for Mylan did not respond to requests for
comment.
In a Nov. 2 letter to Attorney General Loretta Lynch,
Morrisey said there were no reports that such a deal had been
finalized. But he urged the department to reject the $465
million figure because it "does not nearly pay for the damage
done by Mylan."
Mylan has come under fire for hiking the price of EpiPen to
more than $600 for a package of two in less than a decade.
Mylan's Oct. 7 announcement about the settlement came just
months after congressional scrutiny into the issue
began.
For years, the company had classified EpiPen as a generic
drug instead of a branded one, resulting in smaller rebates to
state and federal Medicaid programs.
Morrisey said Mylan should not be allowed to receive a
"windfall after flagrantly defrauding the Medicaid Drug Rebate
Program."
The Medicaid rebate for a generic is 13 percent compared
with a minimum 23.1 percent for a branded drug.
Morrisey in August started conducting an investigation into
the rebates and antitrust concerns as to whether Mylan took
steps to block market competition. The probe became public in
September after Morrisey filed an action against Mylan for
allegedly refusing to comply with a subpoena.
Curtis Johnson, a spokesman for his office, confirmed the
investigation was still ongoing.
The New York Attorney General is also investigating whether
Mylan broke antitrust laws in writing contracts to provide
EpiPens to school systems.
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Acting
Administrator Andrew Slavitt revealed in an Oct. 5 letter to
lawmakers that the centers had on "multiple occasions" provided
guidance to the industry and Mylan about the proper
classification of drugs.
Until Oct. 7, the company had not told shareholders about
the possible misclassification of the EpiPen or the pending
settlement with the Justice Department.
That day, Mylan also revealed that the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission had launched an investigation and was
seeking copies of its communications with the centers and
documents related to the Medicaid rebate program.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Grassley, an Iowa
Republican, plans to hold a hearing on Nov. 30 to scrutinize the
terms of the purported settlement. One topic that could also
come up at the hearing is the question of how EpiPen price
spikes have affected the U.S. military's spending.
Last week, Reuters reported that nearly half of the
Pentagon's spending on EpiPens was at retail pharmacies, which
do not give the same government discounts as medical treatment
centers.
As a result, Pentagon spending on EpiPens rose to $57
million over the past year, from $9 million in 2008.
Grassley, as well as Senate Democrats Amy Klobuchar and
Richard Blumenthal, have responded by sending letters to the
Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs seeking
further details to determine whether they might be owed rebates.
On Tuesday, 17 U.S. Senate Democrats sent a letter to Mylan
asking a variety of questions and demanding copies of all of the
guidance that Mylan received from the centers about the
classification since 2007, when Mylan acquired the company that
owned the EpiPen.
