April 30 Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc
said on Tuesday it hired Deborah Autor, deputy commissioner for
global regulatory operations and policy at the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration, to help oversee its global regulatory
strategy.
John M. Taylor, III, Counselor to the Commissioner, will
take Autor's place at the FDA in an acting capacity as it looks
for a replacement, FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg said in an
email to staff.
Autor has worked at the FDA for 11 years, most recently as
head of the office of regulatory affairs and the office of
international programs, where she oversaw 4,400 employees.
Prior to that she worked for five years as director of the
FDA's office of compliance in the agency's center for drug
evaluation and research (CDER), which is responsible for
reviewing new drug applications. Before joining the FDA Autor
represented the agency at the U.S. Department of Justice.
Autor will leave the FDA on June 1. At Mylan she will become
senior vice president of strategic global quality and regulatory
policy.