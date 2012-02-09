Feb 9 Mylan Inc said it got U.S. regulatory approval to market a generic version of Warner-Chilcott's antibiotic Doryx, finishing ahead of Impax Laboratories Inc in a race to launch the copycat version.

Separately, Impax said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration forfeited its exclusivity on its generic version of Doryx 150mg.

Warner-Chilcott has been involved in patent lawsuits with both Mylan and Impax regarding rights to the 150mg dose of the drug that contributes a major chunk to Warner-Chilcott's revenue.

However, Mylan said it would not launch its generic Doryx product, also called doxycycline hyclate delayed-release tablets, until after a decision is issued in an ongoing patent infringement suit filed by Warner-Chilcott against Mylan.

The trial is underway in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey and a decision is expected in March.

According to IMS Health data, doxycycline hyclate delayed-release tablets had U.S. sales of about $264.1 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011.

Mylan shares closed at $22.89 Wednesday on the Nasdaq, Impax shares closed at $21.98 and Warner-Chilcott shares closed at $16.43.