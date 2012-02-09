Feb 9 Mylan Inc said it got U.S.
regulatory approval to market a generic version of
Warner-Chilcott's antibiotic Doryx, finishing ahead of
Impax Laboratories Inc in a race to launch the copycat
version.
Separately, Impax said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
forfeited its exclusivity on its generic version of Doryx 150mg.
Warner-Chilcott has been involved in patent lawsuits with
both Mylan and Impax regarding rights to the 150mg dose of the
drug that contributes a major chunk to Warner-Chilcott's
revenue.
However, Mylan said it would not launch its generic Doryx
product, also called doxycycline hyclate delayed-release
tablets, until after a decision is issued in an ongoing patent
infringement suit filed by Warner-Chilcott against Mylan.
The trial is underway in the U.S. District Court for the
District of New Jersey and a decision is expected in March.
According to IMS Health data, doxycycline hyclate
delayed-release tablets had U.S. sales of about $264.1 million
for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011.
Mylan shares closed at $22.89 Wednesday on the Nasdaq, Impax
shares closed at $21.98 and Warner-Chilcott shares closed at
$16.43.