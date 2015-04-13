PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 4
May 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Drugmaker Mylan N.V said it settled a patent litigation with Pfizer Inc related to the generic version of Viagra.
Mylan said the settlement would allow it to launch a generic version of the drug as early as December 2017, or sooner under certain conditions, subject to approval by U.S. health regulators.
Other terms of the settlement were not disclosed. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
MEXICO CITY, May 3 Mexican miner and metals processor Industrias Penoles on Wednesday posted a 444 percent year-on-year rise in first-quarter net profit to 2.196 billion pesos ($117.26 million), thanks to rebounding metals prices and a weaker peso.