April 13 Drugmaker Mylan N.V said it settled a patent litigation with Pfizer Inc related to the generic version of Viagra.

Mylan said the settlement would allow it to launch a generic version of the drug as early as December 2017, or sooner under certain conditions, subject to approval by U.S. health regulators.

Other terms of the settlement were not disclosed. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)