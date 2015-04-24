(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, click on )
By Caroline Humer and Ransdell Pierson
NEW YORK, April 24 Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries' bid for Mylan NV would create a company controlling
nearly 25 percent of the U.S. generics market, including drugs
in short supply, according to industry experts and a Reuters
review of regulatory filings.
Both issues will factor into any antitrust review, they
said.
Teva , the world's largest generic
drugmaker, made its $40 billion offer public on Tuesday and
quickly signaled it was ready to sell some overlapping assets to
win antitrust approval for a deal.
Mylan has not responded to the unsolicited bid but
has said it wants to remain independent and that the overlap
with Teva's products could scuttle a combination. It is also
pursuing a hostile takeover of drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc
.
Most treatments used by the U.S. public are cheaper generic
copies of brand-name medications. The percentage has grown as
leading drugs lost patent protection in the last decade and
health insurers sought ways to rein in costs. But manufacturing
generics is a low-margin business, prompting companies to reduce
production of some drugs over time.
Previous industry mergers have also reduced capacity, and
manufacturing lapses at some plants have delayed or shuttered
production, leading to temporary shortages of cancer drugs,
anesthesia and other medicines.
Teva has already looked at the competitive overlap between
its portfolio and Mylan's, and started discussions with the
Federal Trade Commission about the possible merger, sources
familiar with the situation said. Mylan makes 360 generic
products for the U.S. market, while Teva manufactures 375.
The FTC has studied the potential impact of a pharmaceutical
deal on drug shortages. In reviewing the 2012 merger of generics
makers Actavis and Watson Pharmaceuticals, the agency
said it "evaluated whether the proposed transaction would
exacerbate any of those (drug) shortages."
Typically, the FTC wants to be sure there are several
competitors making a particular medicine so that production
would continue even if one manufacturing source shuts down,
sources familiar with the situation said.
"The FTC should be thinking about and not wanting to approve
mergers that would worsen the conditions that would cause
shortages," said an antitrust expert who requested anonymity
because he wished to protect his business relationships. "The
fewer production facilities that there are, the greater
susceptibility to price fluctuations."
Prices for generic drugs sometimes spike when supplies dry
up. Last fall, Independent Senator Bernie Sanders and Democratic
Representative Elijah Cummings opened an investigation into 14
drug companies about generic price increases. The office of the
inspector general of the Department of Health and Human Services
is also planning to a review.
"All the manufacturing consolidation makes us nervous," said
Dr. Beverly Philip, a professor of anesthesiology at Harvard
Medical School.
With some shortages, doctors have had to shift patients to
medicines that may not work as well. If Teva buys Mylan and
phases out some of its less-profitable sterile injectable drugs,
both for anesthesia and other uses, she said, it would tighten
the screw another notch.
LOOKING AT COMPETITION
Globally, Teva holds 12 percent of the global generic
market, while Novartis AG, Actavis and Mylan each
account for about 9 percent, according to UK market intelligence
firm Evaluate Ltd. Their U.S. market shares are less clear
because generic drug company reporting on product sales varies.
Wells Fargo analyst Michael Faerm estimates a combined
Teva-Mylan would account for 22 percent of U.S. prescriptions.
Morningstar Research analyst Michael Waterhouse put the U.S.
combined share at about 25 percent of the retail generic market,
which is about $31 billion.
But those numbers do not reflect the overlap between their
businesses. Teva sells more than 50 percent of the U.S. generic
products also sold by Mylan, said Louise Pearson, an analyst
with Germany's Berenberg Bank, citing data from IMS Health. IMS
Health was not immediately available to verify the figures.
In the case of overlapping products, antitrust regulators
will want to see that they have at least three or four
competitors. If not, the companies considering a merger may need
to sell the product line to another party, the antitrust experts
and two of the sources said. The FTC would also take into
account whether new competitors are about to start production.
The U.S Food and Drug Administration considers more than 70
drugs to be in short supply. At least three of them are made by
both Teva and Mylan: doxorubicin injections for cancer patients,
haloperidol lactate injections for psychiatric patients, and
antibiotic injection tobramycin. Each has three or four other
manufacturers listed on the FDA website.
Separately, Mylan makes four medicines in short supply,
while Teva accounts for another five scarce drugs.
Pressure to divest assets may also hit some big drugs that
are not in short supply. Teva's biggest product is multiple
sclerosis treatment Copaxone, and Mylan's generic version is
under FDA review.
In addition, Teva's plans for a generic version of EpiPen,
Mylan's best-selling treatment for severe allergic reactions,
would probably need to go, industry experts said.
"In most deals you have to give up something," BMO Capital
Markets analyst David Maris said, "but these are two pipeline
products that both companies have highlighted over and over as
important for them."
