June 5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
has increased its stake in Mylan NV to nearly
2.2 percent as it presses on with an unsolicited bid for its
generic drug-making rival, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.
The strategy is another sign of Teva's commitment to its $40
billion takeover proposal for Mylan, as the latter continues to
pursue its own hostile bid for over-the-counter drug company
Perrigo Company PLC.
Teva had accumulated around 10.5 million shares in Mylan as
of June 4, according to the filing.
Teva last week disclosed a 1.8 percent stake in Mylan, which
on Monday said in a letter addressed to Teva Chief Executive
Officer Erez Vigodman that the move breached antitrust laws
because of the stake's size.
U.S. antitrust laws bar companies from acquiring stakes
worth more than $76.3 million in rivals without first obtaining
regulatory approval. Teva's stake exceeds this amount. Companies
found guilty of FTC violations could face multimillion-dollar
fines for every day in the market they purchase shares.
Mylan, which is incorporated in the Netherlands, argues that
it is entitled to antitrust protection because its principal
offices are located within the United States for U.S. Federal
Trade Commission purposes, even as it lists its principal
executives offices in Britain in filings with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Federal Trade Commission has refused to comment on
whether it is investigating Teva in connection to its
stake-building in Mylan.
Following Mylan's letter, Teva did not purchase shares in
Mylan from June 1 to June 3. It resumed buying on June 4.
Teva is looking to increase its stake in Mylan to around 4.6
percent, Reuters previously reported. A stake of
this size would allow Teva to have standing in Dutch court to
potentially challenge Mylan, which so far has refused to engage
in tie-up talks.
Teva has not yet submitted a formal offer to buy Mylan but
will likely do so after it completes accumulating shares,
Reuters reported.
