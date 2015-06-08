BRIEF-Ignyta announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Says offering 10.0 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, June 8 Top executives at Israeli drugmaker Teva sent an open letter to takeover target Mylan on Monday, saying they remained committed to striking a deal and reasserting that Teva's $82-per-share offer would benefit shareholders of both firms.
In a letter addressed to Mylan executive founder Robert Coury, Teva CEO Erez Vidgodman and Chairman Yitzhak Peterburg repeated that a combination of the two companies would add value to both.
The letter accused Mylan of having "made grossly incorrect statements to mislead your stockholders and other stakeholders about us". The letter went on to list the reasons why Teva's offer was favourable. (Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Pravin Char)
NEW YORK, May 2 Molina Healthcare Inc has fired its two top executives, sons of the small health insurer's founder, in a surprise shakeup prompted by its poor financial performance, the company said on Tuesday.