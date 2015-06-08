AMSTERDAM, June 8 Top executives at Israeli drugmaker Teva sent an open letter to takeover target Mylan on Monday, saying they remained committed to striking a deal and reasserting that Teva's $82-per-share offer would benefit shareholders of both firms.

In a letter addressed to Mylan executive founder Robert Coury, Teva CEO Erez Vidgodman and Chairman Yitzhak Peterburg repeated that a combination of the two companies would add value to both.

The letter accused Mylan of having "made grossly incorrect statements to mislead your stockholders and other stakeholders about us". The letter went on to list the reasons why Teva's offer was favourable.