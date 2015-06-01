BRIEF-Five Point Holdings LLC announces pricing of initial public offering
* Five Point Holdings, LLC announces pricing of initial public offering
June 1 Mylan NV said Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , which has made an unsolicited offer for the company, violated U.S. anti-trust rules by acquiring a stake.
Teva disclosed a 1.35 percent stake in Mylan last week.
"We consider Teva's stakebuilding as a further indication of its intention to meddle with our business, strategy and mission while remaining unclear as to its actual intentions," Mylan said in a letter addressed to Teva's chief executive, Erez Vigodman.(1.usa.gov/1Q0SxgC)
Mylan did not clarify which anti-trust rule Teva violated.
The two companies were not immediately available for comment.
Mylan said on Monday there was still no clarity whether Teva would make a formal offer, almost six weeks since Teva's offer for about $40 billion. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
SAO PAULO, May 9 Profit at Grupo BTG Pactual SA rose in the first quarter as sales and trading income more than doubled, helping Latin America's largest investment banking firm offset the impact of rising bonus expenses and lower interest income.