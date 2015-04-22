April 22 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
said on Wednesday it could "promptly" divest
some operations if necessary to obtain regulatory clearance for
its proposed takeover of smaller rival Mylan NV.
Teva unveiled an unsolicited $40 billion bid on Tuesday for
Mylan in an attempt to ease pressure for new revenue sources.
Mylan has yet to publicly respond to Teva's bid, but last
week Mylan Executive Chairman Robert Coury responded to reports
of a potential deal by concluding that such a combination would
attract antitrust scrutiny and was "without sound industrial
logic or cultural fit".
Teva plans to work with antitrust authorities and expects
that the proposed transaction can be completed by the end of
2015, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
Jerusalem, Israel-based Teva did not say which operations it
could be ready to divest.
Reuters has reported that some of Mylan's top investors,
including Paulson and Co, are encouraging its board of directors
to consider Teva's proposal.
Meanwhile, Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based Mylan is pursuing
its own $29 billion unsolicited bid for Perrigo Co Plc,
which the maker of over-the-counter medicines spurned on
Tuesday.
A Teva-Mylan deal would be the second-largest healthcare
transaction in the last 12 months, following generic drugmaker
Actavis Plc's $66 billion purchase of Botox maker
Allergan.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)