April 27 Mylan NV rejected Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's unsolicited $40 billion takeover offer, saying it "grossly undervalues" the company.

The offer, announced last week, will expose Mylan to a "problematic culture and leadership with poor record of delivering shareholder value," Mylan said on Monday. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)