TEL AVIV, April 21 Shares in generic drugmakers Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Mylan jumped in pre-market trade in New York on a report from Bloomberg that Teva could make a public unsolicited offer for Mylan as soon as Tuesday.

A spokesman for Teva, the world's largest maker of generic drugs, said the company does not comment on rumours or reports.

According to Bloomberg, Teva is working with Barclays Plc on the approach. Officials at Barclays in Tel Aviv declined to comment.

Shares in Mylan were up 8.8 percent at $74 in premarket Nasdaq trade while Teva's New York Stock Exchange-listed shares were up 2.9 percent to $65.12.

Shares in Perrigo Co, which Mylan offered to buy for $29 billion this month, were down 4.5 percent at $189.20.

Mylan's chief executive said on Friday a merger with Teva would be a bad fit.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Steven Scheer and Jason Neely)