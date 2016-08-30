LONDON, Aug 30 (IFR) - Mylan has hired banks for a debut euro-denominated multi-tranche bond, according to a lead manager.

The EpiPen maker has mandated Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, ING and JP Morgan to host a series of fixed income investor meetings in Europe on September 7-9.

Mylan is rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by S&P and Fitch, all with stable outlooks. The transaction will be issued by Mylan NV and guaranteed by Mylan Inc. (Reporting by Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)