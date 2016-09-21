By Toni Clarke
| WASHINGTON, Sept 21
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday
blasted steep price increases for Mylan's EpiPen
emergency allergy treatment as they grilled the company's Chief
Executive Heather Bresch at a congressional hearing.
The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform
called Bresch to testify after the company raised the list price
for a pair of EpiPens to $600 compared with $100 in 2007, when
it acquired the product.
Congressman Elijah Cummings, ranking Democrat on the
committee, said Mylan "jacked up" the price of the life-saving
product "to get filthy rich at the expense of our constituents."
"After Mylan takes our punches they'll fly back to their
mansions in their private jets and laugh all the way to the
bank," Cummings said.
The EpiPen is an automatic injector designed to treat
life-threatening allergic reactions to anything from nuts to bee
stings, delivering a dose of epinephrine through a quick jab in
the thigh.
The price increases ignited a national controversy in
August, as a growing number of families protested and said they
were unable to afford the device through their health insurance.
Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz of Utah noted that Mylan
said it would soon sell a generic version of EpiPen for about
$300. "Suddenly feeling the heat Mylan has offered a generic
version and cut the price in half, so that does beg the question
what was happening with that other $300?"
Holding up an EpiPen, he said: "the actual juice that's in
here that you need costs about a dollar."
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington and Bill Berkrot in New
York; Editing by Diane Craft)