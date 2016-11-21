Nov 21 Mylan NV has declined a U.S.
Senate committee request to testify about a $465 million pending
settlement to resolve charges the company underpaid government
healthcare programs by misclassifying its the EpiPen emergency
allergy treatment.
In a Nov. 18 letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee
released on Monday, Mylan said the company would not attend
since government agencies had also refused to testify.
Senator Chuck Grassley, who chairs the committee and had
scheduled the hearing for Nov. 30, said in a statement on Monday
that Mylan was "ducking responsibility."
Mylan has come under fire for raising the price of a pair of
EpiPens to $600 from $100 in 2008 and listing it with Medicaid
as a generic product even though it is listed with the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration as a branded product. Companies pay
smaller rebates to Medicaid for generics.
Following months of Congressional scrutiny, Mylan in October
announced a settlement with the Justice Department.
The settlement has not yet been executed, however.
"This seems to contradict Mylan's claim that all potential
liability claims have been resolved," Grassley said.
Officials at the Justice Department and the Centers for
Medicare and Medicaid Services, which administers Medicare and
Medicaid, have declined to testify at the hearing.
Grassley may reschedule the hearing and has the power to
issue subpoenas, Jill Gerber, a spokeswoman for Grassley, said
in an email. The authority is rarely used and would require a
vote or the unanimous consent of the committee, she added.
"One way or another, I intend to get answers for patients
and taxpayers," Grassley said in the statement.
Separately, Grassley wrote on Monday to the Securities and
Exchange Commission encouraging it to investigate, if it was not
already doing so, whether Mylan misled investors when it
announced its settlement with the Justice Department.
He asked the SEC to let the committee know by Nov. 29
whether it was investigating.
The SEC declined to comment. A Mylan spokeswoman did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
