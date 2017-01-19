NEW YORK Jan 19 Mylan NV has yet to
reach a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over the
classification in the Medicaid program of life-saving allergy
treatment EpiPen, the acting head of a top U.S. government
health regulatory agency told Senator Charles Grassley in a
letter disclosed on Thursday.
In the letter, which Grassley released, Andrew Slavitt, who
has run the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, said that
Mylan had not reached a settlement yet with any potential party
regarding the treatment.
Mylan said in October that it would pay $465 million to
settle questions over whether it underpaid U.S. government
healthcare programs.
Mylan was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Alan Crosby)