Sept 20 The state of West Virginia is investigating whether Mylan NV violated antitrust laws or defrauded the state's Medicaid program in connection with its EpiPen device.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey disclosed the investigation on Tuesday, announcing he had petitioned a state court to order Mylan to comply with a subpoena his office issued in August. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)