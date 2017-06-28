NEW YORK, June 28 More than a third of investors
voting at Mylan NV annual meeting last week cast votes
against Chairman Robert Coury's re-election as the generic
drugmaker faced a shareholder campaign against its directors and
executive pay packages.
The generic drugmaker announced the vote totals from the
meeting in a filing with regulators on Wednesday.
Investors also cast more than a quarter of the shares voted
against Chief Executive Heather Bresch, in the wake of a scandal
over high prices for its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment.
The company had previously said that all its directors had
been re-elected. The investors agitating against Mylan's board
had a steep threshold to cross as more than two-thirds of the
shares voted, as well as more than half of Mylan's outstanding
shares, would have needed to be cast against the directors for
them to lose.
A majority of the shares of the voted at the meeting were
cast against Wendy Cameron, head of the company's compensation
committee. The other members of the compensation, Neil Dimick
and Mark Parrish, had just under 50 percent of the shares voted
cast against their re-election.
Sharp price increases for the life-saving EpiPen treatment
spurred congressional, Justice Department and other government
investigations of whether Mylan was overcharging.
The shareholder campaign against Mylan's board, led by New
York City and State pension funds as well as the California
teachers pension fund, picked up steam after Chairman Robert
Coury's nearly $100 million pay package was disclosed earlier
this year.
More than 80 percent of the company's shares voted were cast
against the company's 2016 executive pay packages. That vote was
a non-binding, advisory measure.
(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Sandra Maler)