Aug 29 U.S. representatives Jason Chaffetz and
Elijah Cummings of the House Committee on Oversight and
Government Reform sent a letter to Mylan NV Chief
Executive Heather Bresch on Monday asking for documents and
communications related to the fast-increasing price of allergy
auto-injector EpiPens.
Mylan said earlier it would launch the first generic version
of EpiPen for $300, half the price of the branded product, in
the drugmaker's second step in less than a week to counter a
backlash over the product's steep price.
Chaffetz and Cummings, the committee's chairman and ranking
member respectively, requested documents related to Mylan's
revenue from sales of EpiPens since 2007, manufacturing costs
and the amount the company receives from federal health care
programs.
