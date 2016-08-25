Aug 25 Mylan NV said it would reduce the patient cost of its severe allergy treatment drug EpiPen on Thursday, a day after Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called for lower pricing of the drug.

The company said it is reducing the patient cost of EpiPen through the use of a savings card, which will cover up to $300 for their EpiPen 2-Pak.

For patients previously paying the full amount of the company's list price, this effectively reduces their out-of-pocket cost exposure by 50 percent, Mylan said.

Clinton had called on Mylan to voluntarily drop the price of EpiPen, whose price has increased by more than 400 percent in the past decade. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)