Nov 9 Generic drugmaker Mylan NV, which is under investigation and has faced harsh criticism over steep price increases for its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment, on Wednesday reported a third quarter loss due the cost of a proposed settlement with the U.S. department of Justice and other government agencies.

Mylan posted a net loss of $119.8 million, or 23 cents per share, compared with a profit of $428.6 million, or 83 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, such as the $465 settlement expense, Mylan said it had adjusted earnings of $1.38 per share. Analysts on average expected $1.45 (vs $1.43) per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Chris Reese)