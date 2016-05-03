(Corrects net income in second paragraph to 3 cents per share from 0.3 cents, and 13 cents per share from 14 cents; drops extraneous word in third paragraph)

May 3 Drugmaker Mylan NV posted a 17 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales of generic drugs.

Net income attributable to Mylan's shareholders fell to $13.9 million, or 3 cents per share in the first quarter ended March 31, from $56.6 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $2.19 billion from $1.87 billion a year earlier. The company reaffirmed its full year total revenue outlook of $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji, Natalie Grover and Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)