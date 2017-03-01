March 1 Generic drugmaker Mylan NV
reported a 31.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by
demand for products it gained through the acquisition of Swedish
drugmaker Meda last year.
Mylan, under federal investigations related to high prices
for its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment, said revenue rose to
$3.27 billion in the fourth quarter from $2.49 billion a year
earlier.
The company's net profit rose to $417.5 million, or 78 cents
per share, in the quarter from $194.6 million, or 38 cents per
share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)