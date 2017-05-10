May 10 EpiPen maker Mylan NV said on
Wednesday first-quarter profit more than quadrupled, as the
maker of generic drugs benefited from strong demand outside the
United States.
The company said net income rose to $66.4 million, or 12
cents per share in the first quarter ended March 31, from $13.9
million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $2.69 billion from $2.18 billion.
Mylan has been heavily criticized over steep price increases
for EpiPen, its life-saving allergy shot, and also for
classifying the treatment as a generic rather than a branded
product, leading to smaller rebates to state Medicaid programs.
