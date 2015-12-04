Dec 4 Mylan N.V. said on Friday it had been subpoenaed by the antitrust division of the U.S. Department of Justice, seeking information related to the marketing, pricing and sale of its generic doxycycline products.

The company, which said it intends to cooperate with the federal agency, added that the DoJ also sought information on any communication with competitors about the anti-bacterial products.

