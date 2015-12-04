BRIEF-Amber Road Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.12
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 4 Mylan N.V. said on Friday it had been subpoenaed by the antitrust division of the U.S. Department of Justice, seeking information related to the marketing, pricing and sale of its generic doxycycline products.
The company, which said it intends to cooperate with the federal agency, added that the DoJ also sought information on any communication with competitors about the anti-bacterial products.
* Green Brick Partners Inc says dollar value of backlog units as of March 31, 2017 was $145.2 million, an increase of 12.4% compared to March 31, 2016