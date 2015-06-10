(Corrects to recommendation, not issuance, of injuction in headline and paragraph 1)

June 9 A U.S. federal court has recommended that a preliminary injunction be issued to disqualify law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP from advising Teva Pharmaceutical in its $40 billion attempt to take over smaller rival Mylan NV.

The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, in Pittsburgh, said the relationship between Kirkland and Mylan, which dates back to January 2013, made it impermissible for the law firm to represent Teva as it could harm Mylan's interests.

Mylan, which is headquartered outside Pittsburgh, filed a complaint against Kirkland in May saying the law firm had "wide-ranging access" to its business and its portfolio of current and unlaunched products.

"We strongly disagree with the recommendation made by the Magistrate Judge, and we reject any suggestion that Kirkland & Ellis' representation of Teva in its proposed acquisition of Mylan presents a conflict of interest," Kirkland said in a statement.

The injunction also seeks to prohibit Kirkland from using, relying on or disclosing any information it learned from its representation of Mylan to other clients and requires it to retrieve all work product provided by Kirkland to Teva.

Kirkland said the scope of its legal work for certain Mylan subsidiaries is narrowly limited to discrete Food and Drug Administration administrative law issues, and that it has never represented the parent company.

The law firm said it will file an objection with the U.S. District Court chief judge.

Mylan and Teva declined to comment.

Israeli drugmaker Teva made the unsolicited offer for Mylan in April, in a bid for growth as its lucrative Copaxone drug faces competition from generic alternatives. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru, and Gregory Roumeliotis and Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)