Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
Dec 12 Mylan Inc. on Wednesday sold $750 million of notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MYLAN INC. AMT $750 MLN COUPON 3.125 PCT MATURITY 01/15/2023 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.793 FIRST PAY 07/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 3.149 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/21/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 145 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20BPS
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
NEW YORK, June 3 Television talk-show host and comedian Bill Maher drew harsh criticism on Saturday for using a racial epithet on his HBO series "Real Time" in an interview with a U.S. senator from Nebraska.