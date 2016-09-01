MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 1 New York City's comptroller on Thursday criticized "exorbitant" price increases for Mylan NV's EpiPen device and said weak board oversight of management decisions had undermined the company's reputation and stock price.
"Mylan's gross mismanagement of its EpiPen pricing strategy exacerbates the company's protracted history of weak board oversight," Comptroller Scott Stringer said in a letter to Mylan board member Douglas Leech. Stringer said the $163 billion in pension funds he manages for the city include 1,059,357 shares of Mylan common stock worth about $45 million.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP