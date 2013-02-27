BRIEF-KLRF recommends dividend of 1 rupee/shr
* Says recommended a dividend of 1 rupee per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 27 Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc said it would buy Agila Specialties from India's Strides Arcolab Ltd for $1.6 billion to expand its injectable drugs business.
Mylan, one of the world's largest generic drugmakers with more than 1,100 products, said the acquisition is expected to immediately add to Mylan's adjusted diluted earnings per share following closing.
Mylan said the deal was unanimously approved by its board.
May 31 Indian shares were flat after hitting record highs on Wednesday as investors waited for gross domestic product data due later in the day and searched for fresh corporate triggers with the results season coming to an end.