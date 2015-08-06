NEW YORK Aug 6 Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc 's Chief Executive Heather Bresch said Thursday acquiring Perrigo Co was not a must and it had other options besides Perrigo, which has rejected Mylan's $34 billion hostile offer.

"There are alternatives to Perrigo. We believe Perrigo is the right first step. We like Perrigo, but we don't have to have Perrigo," Bresch said during a conference call with Wall Street analysts.

"There are lots of assets out there," she said, that could compliment the company's business. "We've been actively looking at many targets out there." (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Bernadette Baum)