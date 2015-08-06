(Adds CEO interview, updates shares)
NEW YORK Aug 6 Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc's
chief executive said on Thursday that acquiring Perrigo
Co was not a must and that it has other options should
Perrigo successfully fend off Mylan's $34 billion hostile
offer.
However, Mylan CEO Heather Bresch said in an interview that
getting the Perrigo deal done remains a top priority and that
she still believes it can be completed by the end of this year.
If more than half of Mylan's shareholders vote for the
Perrigo transaction Aug. 28, the company will take its offer
directly to Perrigo shareholders.
"With the Teva overhang and noise gone and Abbott, our
largest shareholder, committing their stake to the Perrigo deal,
that goes a long way to getting us to that 50.1 percent," Bresch
said in an interview. Abbott Laboratories holds more than 14
percent of Mylan shares.
Mylan, which itself had been fighting a takeover attempt by
larger rival Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, got its
wish to remain independent when Teva last week decided instead
to buy Allergan's generics business for $40.5 billion.
Perrigo on Wednesday again said the $205 per share offer
from Mylan substantially undervalues it, but Bresch said Mylan
has no plan to sweeten its bid.
"We believe we have a fair and compelling offer on the
table, so we're not looking to change anything about the terms,"
Bresch said.
"We're as committed to it as we have ever been. We believe
it is the right next transaction for our company," Bresch said.
Ireland-based Perrigo would give Mylan over-the-counter
consumer products, generic topical medicines and animal health
offerings.
Bresch said Mylan, which is headquartered in the Netherlands
after a tax inversion deal involving Abbott, has many options
should the deal fall through.
"We like Perrigo, but we don't have to have Perrigo," Bresch
told analysts earlier Thursday on a call to discuss quarterly
results
"We've been actively looking at many targets out there," she
said of Mylan's aim to become a leading consolidator in the
generic drugs industry.
"Perrigo accelerates that for us," she said. "We believe
there's a lot of different assets that can get us there. There
are things for sale all over the globe."
One asset that could become available is Pfizer's
established products business. The drugmaker will decide by late
2016 whether to sell that unit.
"We absolutely would look at it," Bresch said.
Mylan shares were up 1.1 percent at $55.21 on Nasdaq.
