Aug 1 Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc said on Thursday that its second-quarter earnings rose, but forecast 2013 revenue would be at the low end of an expected $7 billion to $7.4 billion range because of the weakening of India's and Japan's currencies against the dollar.

The company said that revenue in the second quarter was $1.7 billion, up from $1.69 billion a year earlier. That falls short of analyst expectations for revenue of $1.73 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The stronger U.S. dollar brought revenue down by about 1 percent, the company said.

The company reported net income of $178 million, or 46 cents per share, up from $139 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.