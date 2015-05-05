May 5 Generic drugmaker Mylan NV, at the center of a high-stakes, three-way takeover battle, on Tuesday reported slightly higher-than-expected first-quarter profit and said it was "steadfast" in its commitment to acquire Ireland-based Perrigo Co.

Excluding items, such as acquisition costs for a deal with Abbott Laboratories that enabled it to redomicile in Europe, Mylan earned 70 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 69 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The former Pittsburgh-based company, now headquartered in the Netherlands, posted a net profit of $56.6 million, or 13 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $115.9 million, or 29 cents a share, a year ago.

Perrigo last week rejected a sweetened $34 billion offer from Mylan. At the same time, Mylan is attempting to fend off a takeover by Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries , the world's largest generic drugmaker, which earlier on Tuesday said it was moving ahead with plans to acquire Mylan contingent on the Perrigo deal not being completed.

(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)