May 2 Mylan Inc on Thursday reported
slightly higher-than-expected first-quarter profit as sales were
boosted by demand for its generic drugs in Europe and the
Asia/Pacific regions.
The generic drugmaker said net profit fell to $106.9
million, or 27 cents per share, compared with profit of $129.1
million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, such as acquisition-related costs and
licensing payments, Mylan earned 62 cents per share. Analysts on
average expected 61 cents per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 3 percent to $1.63 billion, just shy of Wall
Street estimates of $1.69 billion.