* First-quarter adjusted EPS $0.62 vs Street estimate $0.61
* Revenue up 3 percent to $1.63 billion
* Still sees 2013 adjusted EPS $2.75-$2.95 per share
May 2 Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc on
Thursday posted first-quarter profits that were slightly higher
than analysts had forecast, with sales boosted by increased
demand for generic medicines outside the United States and for
specialty medicines.
The company said results were in line with its own
expectations and it is confident it will hit 2013 financial
targets. It maintained its full year adjusted earnings forecast
of $2.75 to $2.95 per share. Wall Street is estimating $2.87 per
share.
Mylan forecast second-quarter adjusted earnings of 66 cents
to 68 cents per share, and said it expects the third quarter to
be its strongest. Wall Street is looking for second-quarter
earnings of 69 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said net profit fell to $106.9 million, or 27
cents per share from $129.1 million, or 30 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, such as acquisition-related costs and
licensing payments, Mylan earned 62 cents per share, topping
analysts' average expectations by a penny, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 3 percent to $1.63 billion, just shy of Wall
Street estimates of $1.69 billion.
Sales from the specialty drugs unit jumped more than 23
percent to $211.6 million, helped by demand for the EpiPen
injector to treat severe allergic reactions. On a conference
call with analysts, Mylan said EpiPen prescriptions had
increased in recent weeks, and it still expects to see full-year
growth of 30 percent from the specialty unit.
A 10 percent increase in sales from the Europe, Middle East
and Africa regions (EMEA) helped offset a 5 percent decline of
sales in North America.
"We continue to see stability in Europe," said Chief
Executive Heather Bresch, noting that higher volume more than
offset pricing pressure, especially in France, the company's
largest European market.
The company said the decline in North America was primarily
due to a particularly strong first quarter in 2012, when Mylan
began selling its generic version the antidepressant Lexapro,
one of its biggest product launches.