Aug 6 Drugmaker Mylan Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it sold more generic drugs in North America, and said it remained committed to its acquisition of Perrigo Co Plc.

Mylan, which also raised its full-year earnings forecast, has been pursuing Perrigo since April in an attempt to boost its over-the-counter drug business and extend its geographic reach.

Mylan's generic sales in North America rose 27 percent to $937.4 million, contributing about 40 percent to its total revenue. The increase was driven by sale of new drugs.

Mylan now expects full-year earnings between $4.15 and $4.35 per share. Analysts were expecting profit of $4.12 per share for the year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to $167.8 million in the second quarter ended June 30 from $125.2 million a year earlier.

However, earnings per share were flat at 32 cents due to higher number of shares outstanding in the latest quarter.

Excluding items, Mylan earned 91 cents per share, above average analyst estimate of 89 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $2.37 billion from $1.84 billion, but fell shy of analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion.

On Wednesday, Perrigo made a fresh case for rejecting Mylan's $34 billion offer, citing Mylan's recent share price drop after Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd dropped its bid for Mylan in favor of another deal. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)