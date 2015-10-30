UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 3
May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 30 Mylan NV, which has made a hostile bid for Perrigo Co Plc, posted a 29 percent rise in quarterly revenue as demand for its generic drugs increased in North America and Europe.
Dublin-based Mylan's revenue rose to $2.70 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $2.08 billion a year earlier.
Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $428.6 million, or 83 cents per share, from $499.1 million, or $1.26 per share, due to an increase in the number of shares outstanding.
The company also said a U.S. district court had denied Perrigo's motion for a preliminary injunction to block the closing of any tender offer. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
ABU DHABI, May 3 National oil firm Saudi Aramco plans to cut its stake in Sadara Chemical Co , a joint venture with U.S. company Dow Chemical, via an initial public offer of shares, Sadara chief executive Ziad al-Labban said on Wednesday.