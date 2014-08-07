Aug 7 Generic drug maker Mylan Inc narrowed its full-year revenue and earnings forecast, citing delays in U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of key products.

The company narrowed its revenue forecast range to $7.8 billion-$8 billion from $7.8 billion-$8.2 billion.

Mylan also narrowed its full-year earnings forecast range to $3.25-$3.45 per share from $3.25-$3.60. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)