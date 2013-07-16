July 16 A federal court in New York ruled that
Mylan Inc's generic application for a multiple
sclerosis drug has not infringed some of Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries' patents, Mylan said.
Israel-based Teva is also suing Momenta Pharmaceuticals
, Novartis AG's Sandoz unit and India-based
Natco Pharmaceuticals for infringing patents on its
drug, Copaxone.
A federal court had upheld another bunch of Teva's patents
on the same drug in June but Mylan is appealing the ruling.
"The patents in question in today's decision are different
than those involved in the appeal. We are reviewing the decision
and have no further comment at this time," Teva spokeswoman
Denise Bradley said by email.
Patents on Copaxone, which accounts for about 20 percent of
Teva's sales and about 50 percent of its profit, are set to
expire in September 2015.
Teva, the world's largest generic drugmaker, said in May it
is banking on approval for a new three-times-a-week version of
the drug in 2014 to increase sales. Copaxone is administered
daily.
Teva's U.S.-listed shares were down about 2 percent at
$39.14 on the New York Stock Exchange.