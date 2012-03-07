* Q4 EPS $0.28 vs est $0.26

* Q4 rev $234.3 mln vs est $203.2 mln

* Q4 backlog $692.8 mln

March 7 Utility contractor MYR Group Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by a 63 percent increase in revenue at its transmission and distribution business .

The company's backlog grew to about $692.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2011 helped by several large contracts awarded in its core business in the first half of 2011 .

Fourth-quarter net income fell to $5.9 million, or 28 cents a share, from $6.1 million, or 29 cents, a year ago.

Revenue rose 51 percent to $234.3 million. The transmission and distribution segment posted revenue of $193.5 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 26 cents on revenue of $203.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, founded as The L.E. Myers Co. in 1891, serves the transmission and distribution sector of the United States electric utility industry.

MYR's results follow a strong quarter posted by rivals Quanta Services Inc and Emcor Group Inc .

Shares of the Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based company closed at $19.25 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. It has gained about a quarter of its value in the last four months.