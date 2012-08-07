GLOBAL-MARKETS-Jitters push Treasury yields, dollar to 7-month lows
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds quotes, updates prices)
Aug 7 Utility contractor MYR Group Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by a 55 percent increase in revenue at its transmission and distribution business.
Second-quarter net income rose to $9.5 million, or 45 cents per share, from $3.7 million, or 18 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose about 41 percent to $260.4 million. The transmission and distribution segment had revenue of $215.8 million in the quarter.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 33 cents per share on revenue of $246.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares were up 5 percent at $17.88 in after-market trade on Tuesday. They had closed at $17.08 on the Nasdaq.
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Adds quotes, updates prices)
JAKARTA, June 6 Pertamina plans to delay some refinery upgrades and a new project, including ventures involving Rosneft and Saudi Aramco, due to financing issues, the Indonesian state oil company said on Tuesday.