HONG KONG Nov 28 Carl Huttenlocher, former Asia head of JPMorgan Chase & Co's Highbridge Capital, said he would launch his $300 million hedge fund on Dec. 1.

Huttenlocher received an asset management licence on Friday to start operations in Hong Kong, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) website showed on Sunday.

The licence for Huttenlocher's much-anticipated hedge fund Myriad Asset Management had been delayed because of a review by the regulator after an anonymous complaint. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)