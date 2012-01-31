UPDATE 1-Mitie forecasts recovery after ditching final dividend
* Final dividend axed but shares gain on outlook (Adds CEO and analyst comments, details, background, share movement)
* Q4 EPS $0.33 vs est $0.31
* Q4 rev $122.8 mln vs est $115.3 mln
* FY12 EPS $1.24-$1.28 vs est $1.24
* FY12 rev $465-$475 mln vs est $461.5 mln
* Shares up 4 pct in extended trade
Jan 31 Myriad Genetics Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its 2012 outlook on strong demand for its diagnostic tests for cancer, sending its shares up 4 percent in after-market trading.
Myriad now expects 2012 earnings of $1.24 per share to $1.28 per share, up from earlier guidance of $1.20 per share to $1.25 per share.
The company also lifted its full-year revenue forecast to $465 million to $475 million, from earlier guidance of $445 million to $465 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting a profit of $1.24 per share on revenue of $461.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the second quarter, Myriad posted a net income of $28.3 million, or 33 cents a share, compared with $24.2 million, or 26 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue rose 22 percent to $122.8 million.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 31 cents a share, on revenue of $115.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Myriad shares were trading at $24.54 in extended trade. Myriad had closed at $23.66 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
* Final dividend axed but shares gain on outlook (Adds CEO and analyst comments, details, background, share movement)
* Zloty eases, CPI figures may underpin central bank doves * Polish markets will be closed on Thursday * Warsaw bank stock index shed 2 pct, leading fall of CEE shares By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, June 12 Warsaw bank shares led Central European equities lower on Monday as they tracked losses in Western Europe and Asia following Friday's technology sell-off on Wall Street. Investors were also cautious before Wednesday's Federal Reser