March 11 Myriad Genetics Inc said a
U.S. court denied its motion to temporarily stop rival Ambry
Genetics Corp from selling products similar to Myriad's
gene-based cancer test, the latest setback for the diagnostics
company.
Myriad's shares fell 12 percent before the bell on Tuesday.
Myriad's problems started last June when the U.S. Supreme
Court ruled that the company could not patent naturally
occurring human genes, curbing the company's monopoly over a
type of gene-based cancer testing.
That ruling allowed other test makers, including Quest
Diagnostics Inc and privately held Ambry, to develop and
market the so-called BRCA tests.
The tests are used to detect a type of inherited breast
cancer by searching for mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes
that dramatically increase a woman's risk of developing breast
and ovarian cancer.
These mutations account for about 20-25 percent of
hereditary breast cancers and about 5-10 percent of all breast
cancers, according to the National Institutes of Health.
Myriad shot to fame last year when Hollywood actress
Angelina Jolie announced that she underwent a double mastectomy
after Myriad's test showed she carried an 87 percent risk of
developing breast cancer without the surgery.
Breast cancer is estimated to have killed over half a
million women worldwide in 2011, according to the World Health
Organization.
INJUNCTION DENIED
Myriad had filed a complaint against Ambry in the U.S.
District Court of Utah last July, alleging that Ambry's tests
infringed its patents.
The company was also seeking a preliminary injunction to
prevent Ambry from selling the tests, pending final decision on
the case.
In a March 10 ruling, the court said Myriad was not entitled
to a preliminary injunction since the company failed to
establish that it was likely to succeed on the merits of its
claims.
Myriad said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it
believed its patents were valid, enforceable and infringed, and
was confident that it would prevail based on the full evidence.
A trial date has not been scheduled, Myriad said.
Myriad shares were down 12 percent at $33.21 before the
bell. Quest shares rose nearly 1 percent.