BRIEF-CSRA AWARDED $57 MLN TASK ORDER BY ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICE OF U.S. COURTS
April 28 Shenzhen MYS Environmental Protection & Technology Co Ltd
* Says unit obtains packaging supply qualification from U.S. retailer Lowe's Companies Inc
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/vyb88v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
WASHINGTON, May 1 Top aides to President Donald Trump on Monday predicted a vote this week in the House of Representatives on legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system even as Republican lawmakers remained skeptical.