Cyber security firm FireEye reports surprise rise in revenue
May 2 Cyber security firm FireEye Inc reported a surprise 3.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its product subscription and services business.
Jan 22 Mysale Group Plc
* Trading update for the six months ended 31 December 2014
* Revenues for first half of financial year will be 8% up on same period last year
* An improvement on the growth rate announced on 15 December 2014 for the first five months of the financial year
* The company incurred an EBITDA loss in the period
* Board anticipates that EBITDA margin in second half will be positive
* Revenues for full year to 30 June 2015 are expected to grow at a similar rate to first half of financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 Akamai Technologies Inc, which helps speed up content delivery over the internet, reported a 7.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the company benefited from demand for its cloud security services.