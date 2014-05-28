FRANKFURT May 28 The owners of German online
retailer Mytheresa, specialising in luxury fashion and
accessories, have mandated Goldman Sachs to find a buyer, three
people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Online retailers have been growing fast and attracting
interest from investors. For example, MySale, an Australian
fashion sales site backed by retail businessman Philip Green,
earlier this week said it was buying luxury flash sale site
Cocosa.
Mytheresa sells ladies' fashion from 180 designers including
Valentino, Balenciaga, Dolce&Gabbana and Yves Saint Laurent,
targeting customers in countries like Germany, UK, France and
Italy.
It competes with luxury online shops like Net-a-Porter,
which belongs to Swiss-based Richemont and also German online
fashion retailer Zalando, which is considering a stock market
listing later this year but is focussed less on luxury and more
on mainstream brands.
Fashion retailers Susanne and Christoph Botschen in 1987
opened a store called Theresa in Munich, which still exists. In
2006, they launched the online shop Mytheresa.
In 2010, buyout group Acton Capital Partners acquired a
minority stake in Mytheresa, which posted 66 million euros in
sales in 2013 and expects to exceed 100 million euros in
revenues this year, Christoph Botschen told a trade journal
earlier this month.
Mytheresa has been profitable from the start, he told
Drapers.
In 2012, Mytheresa posted a net profit of 2.5 million euros,
according to a company filing.
Goldman Sachs, Mytheresa and Acton declined to comment while
Susanne and Christoph Botschen were not immediately available
for comment.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Toby Chopra)