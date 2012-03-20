TEL AVIV, March 20 A new venture capital fund
formed by France Telecom-Orange and advertising firm
Publicis made its first investment in myThings, an
Israeli online advertising technology firm.
The Orange-Publicis fund led a $15 million investment in
myThings that included existing investors Carmel Ventures, Accel
Partners and T-Venture, the investment arm of Deutsche Telekom
, myThings said on Tuesday.
MyThings helps increase revenue for advertisers online by
providing personalised display advertising, created in real time
for each individual.
Orange and Publicis partnered with Iris Capital Management
and last week announced the creation of their fund, with
investment capacity of more than 300 million euros ($397
million).
Orange has been a client of myThings, founded in 2005 and
which operates in 14 countries, for the past year. Other
customers include Dell, PriceMinister, Vodafone and Telecom
Italia.
($1 = 0.7552 euro)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Dan Lalor)